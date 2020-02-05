Six Pitt-Johnstown players scored in double digits and three of those produced double-doubles in a 103-94 victory over California (Pa.) University at the Sports Center on Wednesday.
Josh Wise scored 26 points and had 11 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and two steals for the 18-5 Mountain Cats. Drew Magestro scored 17 points as UPJ improved to 12-4 in the PSAC Western Division.
John Paul Kromka had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Caiden Landis had 15 points and 10 boards. Fred Mulbah had 11 points and five assists, and Jared Jakubick had 10 points.
Brent Pegram had a game-high 29 points for California (15-7, 11-5). Jermaine Hall had 19 points.
