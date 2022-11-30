Four boys and two girls teams will compete in the 44th annual Mountain Cat Basketball Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
Former Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball coach Jodi Gault will participate in the ceremonial jump ball before the girls game on Saturday.
In 25 seasons at Pitt-Johnstown, Gault posted a 540-156 record. Her teams made 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, won five regional championships and reached the NCAA Division II Final Four in 1987.
The boys teams in this year’s tournament are Berlin Brothersvalley, Hollidaysburg, Latrobe and Richland. The girls game will feature Berlin Brothersvalley and Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Friday’s schedule pairs Richland and Latrobe boys at 6 p.m., and Berlin and Hollidaysburg at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the boys consolation game will be played at 5 p.m. The girls game between Berlin and Bishop Carroll will be at 6:30. The boys championship game will be played at 8 p.m.
