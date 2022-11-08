JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the first 40 minutes of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup, Bedford kept pace with Mount Pleasant, which arguably boasts one of the best defenses in the state while starting six freshmen, including the goalkeeper.
Both teams looked for an adjustment to gain advantage following a scoreless first half, and the Vikings came through quickly.
Mount Pleasant scored less than a minute into the second frame, and later added another tally to claim a 2-0 victory over Bedford at Richland High School, the Vikings’ 16th shutout of the season.
“From beginning to end, we definitely fought hard,” Bedford coach Jeff Thomas said. “Even though we had that little bit of a breakdown, we still didn’t quit.
“If it stayed a one-goal game, who knows, we might’ve been able to put one in and tie it up.
“It was still a great effort by the whole team.”
Mount Pleasant held a 4-3 shot advantage at the end of the first half, but the Vikings had many scoring chances fade away.
Vikings leading scorer Morgan Gesinski had a breakaway opportunity stopped from behind, and Rylin Bugosh put a shot off the crossbar and another off the side of the net. Mount Pleasant also had the lone corner kick of the first half.
“We challenged them at halftime,” Mount Pleasant coach Rich Garland said. “We had possession. We just didn’t have any passion about finishing.”
Bedford’s middle defenders knocked away a majority of Mount Pleasant’s scoring chances, as the Vikings attempted to establish their offense by using a cross pass.
The Vikings (20-2) countered by changing their attack to the outside flank, which forced the Bisons defenders to move, thus allowing the cross pass to get through.
On Mount Pleasant’s seventh attempt with the pass, Bugosh finally found Maddie Barrick, who put the Vikings ahead just 42 seconds into the second frame.
“I said to my team, ‘If we want it, we have to take it,’ ” Garland said. “That quick goal really took the pressure off of us. We knew how fast their defenders were, and it shows that we can score so fluently if we run within the system.”
Bugosh took the ball around the right side of the defense and sent a pass across the box, but didn’t get a lot behind the ball.
The ball still managed to move though three Bisons defenders before Barrick put a shot into a wide open left half of the net.
“That was a breakdown on us,” Thomas said. “The ball rolled the whole way through and no one really moved for it.
“There wasn’t much of a defensive effort on that play, just a breakdown.”
The Vikings held the one-goal lead until the 11:25 mark, where Gesinski scored her 33rd goal of the season on a penalty kick following a push inside the box.
Mount Pleasant maintained control, outshooting Bedford 7-1 in the second half. The Bisons’ shot attempt came on their lone corner kick of the game with just under eight minutes to go. Kaitlyn Richardson put back a ricochet from the kick, but the ball went just high of the crossbar.
The Bisons, who won their seventh consecutive District 5-6 championship on Thursday, were knocked out in the opening round for the third time in four years since winning the PIAA championship in 2018.
Bedford (16-4) will lose six seniors from its packed roster.
“This year was a lot of rebuilding,” Thomas said. “We did so much just to get back to where we’re at now. From the beginning of the season to now, we’ve accomplished so much.
“They’ve been a great group of girls. I’m looking forward to next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.