MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – On Tuesday, Mount Aloysius lost in four sets to Penn State Harrisburg, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19.
Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Ava Myers led the Mounties (0-6) with 10 kills. Emma Colyer dished out 17 assists and added 10 digs, while Sydney Lechner had 15 assists. Abigail Fletcher and Ashlee Parrish (Northern Cambria) each had 16 digs to lead Mount Aloysius. Central Cambria product Kiersten Szpala added nine kills and three blocks, and Parrish finished with eight kills. Emily Henry, a Cambria Heights graduate, finished with four kills and four blocks.
Alyssa Snyder had a game-high 36 assists for Penn State Harrisburg (4-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.