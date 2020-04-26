There was a new era just beginning in Cresson. Coach Danielle O’Leary was in charge of leading the first women’s lacrosse team in Mount Aloysius College history into its first game on March 1. With many of its players new to the sport, the Mounties embarked on what became a 1-4 shortened season.
The inaugural season came to a close after a March 12 home loss to St. Vincent, as the coronavirus ended the rest of the campaign.
“We went into the season with realistic goals of getting better every practice and game,” said O’Leary, who was hired in June 2018 to kickstart the program. “We understand that this is a process. In terms of that, we were very successful. For a small group of inexperienced players to come together as a team, learn new skills and be competitive shows the courage and work ethic of every single player. We made huge strides in developing a team culture of trust, commitment, positivity and support. As the coach I couldn’t ask for any more from them.”
Although the year ended on a setback, the Mounties handled the news in stride. A trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina, was also nixed, wiping out three scheduled games.
“The team took the news well and they were very mature about the decision the college made,” O’Leary said. “We had a game against St. Vincent the night that they found out and they did a great job of receiving the news, and then moving on and focusing on the game. Looking back, it was obviously the right decision and the team saw the big picture. Decisions were being made so quickly and the immediate concern was the student’s safety and getting them home. At that time, we thought that the students would be coming back. The hardest parts were actually not having a proper send off, or end to the season.”
Northern Cambria graduate Emily Pavelko saw plenty of positives during the brief season, considering the long odds stacked against a team in transition.
“For most of the team never playing before, I thought we did really well,” said Pavelko, who competed in softball, swimming, track and field and volleyball in high school. “I think we had the perfect group of girls to kick off the program. We were sad that our season ended due to the pandemic, but we’re taking everything we learned and will be putting it toward next lacrosse season.”
Less than one-third of the roster had prior lacrosse experience. Every practice and game was a true learning experience for the unit.
“We had four players who had played (structured or unstructured) lacrosse before,” stated O’Leary of the roster of 13, with 10 players taking the field at once. “We shared a lot of videos, and during water breaks we would talk about rules and strategies.
“The biggest focus of practice was making sure they had the fundamental skills down. There are a lot of rules in lacrosse that to someone not familiar to the sport can seem silly or unnecessary, so I didn’t want to overwhelm the ladies with too much information.”
A scrimmage against a local team helped the Mounties get adjusted to game speed.
“We were able to scrimmage Juniata before our first game,” O’Leary said. “After the first timeout, everyone commented how much more confident they felt about the rules and ball movement.”
Although the team only contested five of its 12 scheduled games, O’Leary saw her team take positive steps forward.
“We saw an improvement in the fundamentals, game knowledge, field vision and transition. We saw the competitiveness of people come out, and even when we were down a player or losing we were still trying to score with seconds left. Most important though, the ladies came together as a team in a short period of time.”
In their second home game on March 3, the Mounties posted a 13-4 victory over fellow Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference-member Hilbert.
The contest was called early due to inclement weather due to the referee’s decision. Stats were void for the game, but the Mounties were awarded the first victory in program history.
“It was great to see everything we had been practicing come together and work in a game,” O’Leary said. “It was definitely a good confidence boost. The game showed the potential of the team and brought excitement to what the future will look like.”
Four local graduates filled key roles on the inaugural team. Somerset products Alex Roden and Courtney Vought, also a goalkeeper on the soccer team, played on defense.
“Alex unfortunately was injured very early and was expected to come back exactly at the time our season ended,” O’Leary said of the junior. “She became a great student of the game and soaked up as much information as possible. Prior to her injury she was very committed to improving her skills and being a great teammate.”
Vought, a freshman, finished second on the team with seven ground balls.
“Courtney is a smart player and so adaptable,” O’Leary said. “She was moved around a lot on defense and would quickly adjust to her new role. I think she surprised a lot of people with interceptions and then her explosive speed in transition. Courtney has a lot of potential and I’m excited to see how she develops as a player and leader on the team.”
Cambria Heights graduate and sophomore attacker Hunter Niebauer’s speed made a difference.
“Hunter is insanely fast,” O’Leary said. “Her impact and speed on our transition was huge. She was also very hungry to get better and improve her stick skills, and would stay after practice on a regular basis. I could tell that she was eager to be a scoring threat.”
Pavelko, a sophomore midfielder, scored a goal for the Mounties.
“Emily was one of the first people on campus to come try lacrosse, and she has improved so much in such a short time,” O’Leary said. “As a midfielder, she had a big role to play on offense and defense. She was able to contribute on both ends of the field. Her positive attitude is infectious and she works hard to get better and make the people around her better. That’s why she earned a spot on the AMCC all-sportsmanship team.
“Emily is the type of person that will leave her mark on this program and be remembered for a long time.”
Freshman Maddie Waite led the squad with 11 goals. Junior Jaden Hood was the starting goalie.
Pavelko said the season went by quickly with the team adapting on the fly.
“I would have to say learning the whole game of lacrosse was a surprise,” she said. “We had to fit every part of offense and defense into a few weeks, but we still had new girls joining the team.”
Although she never played lacrosse before, Pavelko was always captivated by the sport.
“Honestly, I was intrigued with the concept of using a stick to play catch instead of a mitt,” she said. “I’ve seen it played on TV and, coming from a small town, never got the chance to play it. I definitely do not enjoy running. I found out that I like the contact of the sport and getting to score goals.”
She said lacrosse is a blend of a couple of different sports.
“The rules of lacrosse are not similar to any other sport I’ve played before,” Pavelko said. “My teammates and I have always tried to compare it to another sport, but we found its really a mix of many sports.”
While most rosters include 20-26 players, Mount Aloysius made do with its 13 members.
“There were a few games that were scary because we had people out with injury and then others got ejected because of penalties. But the ladies never backed down from a challenge or showed that they were nervous or afraid. They adapted so well to what was thrown at them. The lacrosse skills can be taught, but it’s hard to teach character skills like courage, commitment and discipline.”
Only one senior will move on from this year’s team.
“We are graduating one person, Leah Stoehr, who was a big influence on getting the program started,” O’Leary said. “She helped bring people from campus to the team and organized fundraising and team activities. Her commitment will be missed.”
The spring of 2019 was used to introduce lacrosse to the campus in general. With most lacrosse teams residing in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas in Pennsylvania, there are not too many people in the central part of the state who are familiar with the up-tempo sport. Players took part in tryouts while O’Leary was busy on the recruiting trail.
“We have six people committed for next year,” O’Leary said. “They are from the Chicago area to eastern Maryland. I’m very excited for this class and I think that they are a good fit for our program and for Mount Aloysius. We recruit nationally, but seem to get the most interest from Harrisburg and York and eastern Maryland. This year, we are seeing more interest from the Pittsburgh area, which is exciting because lacrosse is rapidly growing in Pittsburgh.”
Mount Aloysius plays on a lighted field-turf surface that was upgraded with permanent seating and a press box in 2018. O’Leary plans to hold camps in the near future in order to elevate interest in the sport.
“We definitely plan on hosting some youth clinics and camps for our prospective students,” O’Leary said. “One of our goals for the future is to work with U.S. Lacrosse to boost the sport in this area, and make sure it is affordable and accessible to everyone. We have such a nice turf field with lights, and Mount Aloysius hosts PIAA games in other sports. I hope that we are able to host some PIAA lacrosse games next spring.”
