CRESSON – The Mount Aloysius women’s soccer team was picked to finish second in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll. Summer Schell was selected as the AMCC preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
The Mounties were picked behind only Penn State Behrend in the poll.
Schell is a senior center back for the Mounties. She has been a three-time all-AMCC selection, including being a first-team selection twice.
In addition to Schell, the Mounties return three all-AMCC picks from last year. Goalkeeper Lauren Davey and midfielder Maddie Doyle were second-team selections, while midfielder Brianna Byler was a third-team pick.
The roster is littered with local graduates, including Brandi Dickey (Somerset), Lexi Peterman (Central Cambria), Kara Platt (Shanksville-Stonycreek), Courtney Smith (Bishop McCort) Kaeli Smith (Penn Cambria), Kristyn Smith (Portage), Courtney Vought (Somerset) and Kourtney Walls (Forest Hills).
Mount Aloysius opens the 2019 campaign at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Stevenson.
