CRESSON – The Mount Aloysius women’s team dropped a 84-51 decision to Grove City in the team’s season opener on Tuesday. Grove City outscored the Mounties 60-32 over the final three quarters.

Grove City (1-0) had five players score in double figures, led by 14 points each from Jessica Kimbrell and Emma Vezzosi. The Wolverines finished with massive advantages in field goal % (53-35), points in the paint (34-8) and bench points (48-19).

Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Lea Sammarco led Mount Aloysius (0-1) with 22 points, draining 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. Emma Kitko added 12 points off the bench. Bishop McCort Catholic product Machala Gibbons recorded four steals.

