CRESSON – The Mount Aloysius women climbed out of a nine-point halftime deficit by outscoring Medaille by 24 points in the second half to win their second straight game, 58-43, on Monday in AMCC action.
Mount Aloysius (4-12, 3-8) carried a 35-11 advantage in the second half. Rachel Robinson produced 14 points. Penn Cambria graduate Ryanna Hockenos pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and added seven points. Bishop Carroll Catholic product Lea Sammarco hit three triples to finish with nine points.
Forest Hills grad Kourtney Walls supplied eight points. The Mount Aloysius bench outscored Medaille’s 24-5.
Morgan Kennedy tallied 14 points and Amanda Arnold added 12 points for Medaille (1-15, 0-10).
