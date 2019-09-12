CRESSON – Mount Aloysius overcame a setback in the first set to defeat St. Vincent 19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 on Thursday.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Machala Gibbons provided a match-high 17 kills and 30 digs for Mount Aloysius (5-2). Gibbons has recorded four double-doubles this season, while accumulating 12 or more kills in six of seven matches. Bishop Carroll Catholic product Ava Myers added 10 kills and two blocks. Northern Cambria graduate Ashlee Parrish netted seven kills and nine digs for Mount Aloysius. Emma Pevarnik finished with 47 assists.
Bishop McCort graduate Sierra Widmar produced 18 digs, 12 assists and two service aces for St. Vincent (5-5).
