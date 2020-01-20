CRESSON – Nate Christian led three Mount Aloysius players in double figures with a game-high 22 points as the Mounties dispatched Medaille 70-62 on Monday in Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference action. Christian made 8 of 13 from the charity stripe.
Carlos Palacio recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Mount Aloysius (9-7, 6-5 AMCC). Julian Stover netted 11 points and three steals. Mount Aloysius made 9 of 20 3-pointers and scored 10 more points from the charity stripe.
Kendall McGill (21), Jonathan Smith (16) and Rodney Graves (15) paced Medaille (7-9, 5-6) in scoring.
