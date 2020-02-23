CRESSON – Mount Aloysius swept a doubleheader against Chatham on Sunday to begin its campaign with 4-3 and 4-2 victories.
In the first game, Rockwood graduate Troy Emert led off the seventh inning with a single and scored on Cody Smith’s walk-off single, his second knock of the game. Douglas Smith blasted a two-run home run in the third.
Douglas Cannon earned the victory, allowing just one run in five innings of relief.
In Game 2, Jeremy Iellimo provided two hits for the Mounties (2-0). Iellimo, Cody Smith and Douglas Smith (solo homer) each drove in a run. Nick Lagnese notched three shutout frames in relief for the save.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.