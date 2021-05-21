CRESSON – Three Mount Aloysius College players were voted onto the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference all-league teams. Catcher Lydia DeFazio and pitcher Madison Hillard were selected to the first team, while Abby Reitz was picked as the third-team shortstop.
DeFazio earned her third overall all-AMCC selection. It was her second consecutive time on the first team, after her Player of the Year season in 2019. In 2021, DeFazio led the Mounties with a .392 batting average, while hitting one home run and finishing third on the team with 18 RBIs.
In conference play, DeFazio finished in the top 10 in triples, home runs and on-base percentage. DeFazio finishes her career ranked seventh in program history in hits (122), second in batting average (.396), third in home runs with 11, and sixth in RBIs (76). She was selected as the Preseasaon Player of the Year in both 2020 (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic) and 2021.
Hillard finished second in the AMCC in ERA (2.02) and tied for second in wins (nine). She had the eighth best single-season mark in program history with eight complete games, while her ERA mark was the seventh best.
Reitz, a second-team pick in 2019, led the team in home runs (three), RBIs (24) and slugging percentage (.711). In AMCC play, she finished first in slugging percentage with an emphatic .898 mark. In her Mountie career, Reitz ranks sixth in triples (11) and fifth in stolen bases (16).
