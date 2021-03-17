CRESSON – On Tuesday, the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference released their annual preseason coaches poll. Mount Aloysius was selected to finish first in 2021 after missing the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junior first baseman/catcher Lydia DeFazio was selected to repeat as the Player of the Year.
This is the second consecutive year that the Mounties have been selected as the top team in the preseason poll. The Mounties are coming off of back-to-back conference tournament titles in 2018 and 2019.
The AMCC coaches picked Penn State Behrend to finish second and Pitt-Bradford to follow in third place.
DeFazio returns after having been named the 2019 AMCC Player of the Year. She finished her overall season with a .479 average, nine home runs, 44 RBIs and a .557 on-base percentage, all tops in the AMCC.
Joining DeFazio are juniors Kayla Hopkins and Abby Reitz, as well as sophomore Tawnya Holben. Reitz hit .325 in 2019, to go with one home run and 23 RBIs. She was named to the AMCC second team at shortstop. Hopkins hit .324 with 12 doubles and a .385 on-base percentage.
There are only four players on the current roster that have seen playing time in a Mountie uniform.
There has not been an official softball game played by Mount Aloysius since May 11, 2019.
The Mounties are set to open up their season at Pitt-Greensburg at 1 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader.
