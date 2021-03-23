A pair of Mount Aloysius softball players swept the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference awards announced on Monday.
Junior catcher/first baseman Lydia DeFazio was named Player of the Week. She started off the year with a 4-for-8 day at the plate and drove in five runs in two wins against Pitt-Greensburg. In Game 1, she produced two doubles, with runners in scoring position both times, and plated five total runs.
DeFazio added two singles and a run in Game 2. After one week of play, she leads the league in RBIs and is tied for first with a .500 average.
Freshman Madison Hillard was named Pitcher of the Week. She made her collegiate debut and turned in a complete-game victory over Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday.
Hillard, from Greenville, allowed just six hits and one run (unearned). She also struck out four Bobcats on the day. She leads the conference after the first week with a 0.00 ERA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.