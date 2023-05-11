ERIE, Pa. – The No. 2 seeded Mount Aloysius softball team opened up the 2023 AMCC tournament with a 5-3 victory over No. 3 seed Penn State Altoona on Thursday afternoon at Penn State Behrend.
The Mounties received a bye in the double-elimination tournament, then beat Penn State Altoona to advance in the winner's bracket.
Mount Aloysius' Grace Gardini went 2-for-4 with a double, while also driving in two of the Mounties' four runs. Freshman Sierra Walters tossed a complete game and allowed three runs. She also struck out five batters.
Penn State Altoona jumped on the Mounties from the first pitch. With two outs and a runner on, the Lions produced four consecutive two-out hits to lead 3-0.
Walters settled in after the top of the first inning, allowing just two hits over the final six frames. The Mounties offense scuffled, leaving two runners on base in each of the first two innings.
In the fourth inning, the Mounties scored all five of their runs. With two outs and two runners on, Maggie Cypher got the rally started with a pinch-hit double to drive in the first run. Gardini followed her up with a game-tying double to knot the game at three. The momentum didn't stop there, as Sarah Henninger singled to drive in Gardini and take a 4-3 lead. After another hit, Mount Aloysius' Whitney Cole singled to drive in an insurance run and put the Mounties ahead 5-3.
Walters retired the final six batters of the game to earn the victory and improve her record to 8-2 on the season.
Mount Aloysius advances to play No. 1 seed Penn State Behrend on Friday for a chance to play for the championship on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. The two teams split their regular-season series, also in Erie.
