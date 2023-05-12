ERIE, Pa. – The Mount Aloysius softball team continued action on Day 2 of the AMCC tournament on Friday with a pair of losses.
The No. 2 seeded Mounties lost 2-0 to No. 1 seed Penn State Behrend in the first game, and dropped a 7-1 decision to No. 3 seed Penn State Altoona. Mount Aloysius finished its season at 19-12 overall.
Despite receiving the loss in the first game, freshman Sierra Walters tossed a complete game and allowed just two hits, but gave up two runs while the Mounties remained scoreless on offense.
Alysha Cutri and Ella Pearson were the two Mounties that produced a hit in both contests.
Penn State Behrend held the Mounties scoreless in the top of the first, then got on the board in the bottom half. The Lions got their first two runners on base, then used two sacrifice bunts to push across the first run.
The next hit for either team came in the top of the fourth, by Pearson. The Mounties loaded the bases with nobody out. However, the Lions got out of the jam without a ball leaving the infield, holding the score at 1-0.
A leadoff double in the bottom of the fourth came around to score on a sacrifice fly, leading to a 2-0 lead for the Lions.
The Mounties threatened again in the seventh inning, getting the tying run into scoring position with one out, but two hitters struck out, leaving the runners stranded and ending the contest.
Mount Aloysius outhit Penn State Behrend 4-2, but left six runners on base compared to two for the Lions.
Against Penn State Altoona, Mount Aloysius' Grace Gardini produced a 3-for-3 performance and scored a run.
Mount Aloysius got a 1-2-3 inning to start the game against Penn State Altoona, then got a two-out RBI single from Cutri to take a 1-0 lead in the elimination contest.
The Lions knotted the game at one in the third, when a leadoff double led to a run. The game remained tied at one until the Lions loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth inning. Two consecutive doubles later, the Mounties found themselves trailing by four runs.
After a 1-2-3 inning from the Mounties, the Lions added two more insurance runs and extended their lead to 7-1. They tossed another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh to eliminate the Mounties from the 2023 tournament.
Penn State Altoona pitcher Madison Peters improved to 17-5 on the season.
Following the loss, Pearson and Walters were both named to the AMCC all-tournament team. The Mounties will look to improve on their 19-12 record in 2024 with much of their roster being eligible to return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.