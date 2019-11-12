Ten Mount Aloysius players were recognized by the AMCC on Tuesday, when the all-conference teams were announced.
Pau Aran, Joshua Devlin and Luis Miravitlles were selected to the first team, while Joshua Chrisite and Connor Pielmeier were listed on the third team on the men’s side.
Maddie Doyle and Summer Schell were voted to the first team for the Lady Mounties. Lauren Davey and Forest Hills graduate Kourtney Walls were selected to the second team, while Sam Torrenti was named to the third team.
Aran was a second-team selection last year. He ranked second on the team in points with 24 (eight goals and eight assists). His eight assists put him in a tie for second in the AMCC. Aran led the team with three game-winning goals.
Devlin earned his second consecutive first-team nod. Devlin set program records for single-season and career goals scored. He had multiple hat tricks on his way to scoring 18 goals in 17 games played.
Schell is a first-team selection for the third straight year. Davey produced eight shutouts in goal.
Walls scored a team-high eight goals, two of them being game-winners. She led the team with 20 points on the year.
