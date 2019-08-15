CRESSON – After five years as the men’s and women’s soccer coach at Mount Aloysius College, Matt Davis announced on Wednesday that he has accepted a full-time assistant coaching position with Williams College in Massachusetts.
“Matt will be greatly missed on campus and we thank him for his diligent work with the soccer programs,” said Mount Aloysius Athletic Director Kevin Kime. “These soccer programs are in a very strong place and I am confident that success will continue.”
“It is very difficult for me to leave Mount Aloysius and all that we have built with the soccer programs at the college,” said Davis. “This college is truly a special place and I am so proud of what our teams have accomplished on the field, with their academics and how the men and women have carried themselves representing this institution. I will miss the relationships I have developed with the players more than anything.”
During his tenure, Davis accumulated a 61-33-6 record on the men’s side and a 52-37-5 record on the women’s side. The men’s team reached the AMCC playoffs in each of his five seasons at the helm, while the Lady Mounties reached the AMCC playoffs for three consecutive seasons. The 2015 men’s team won the college’s first AMCC championship while advancing to the NCAA Tournament, while the 2018 women’s team reached the AMCC championship game for the first time in program history while recording a program-record 14 victories.
