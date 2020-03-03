CRESSON – The Mount Aloysius women's lacrosse team posted its first win in program history on Tuesday. Thanks to 12 first-half goals, the Mounties defeated fellow Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference member Hilbert 13-4.
The Mounties rebounded from an 18-5 loss to Medaille on Sunday in the first game of the inaugural season.
Maddie Waite compiled six goals for Mount Aloysius (1-1). Johnna Adams added three goals. Northern Cambria graduate Emily Pavelko and Brianna Byler (assist) both chipped in two goals, Katie Figinski assisted on two goals. Jaden Hood stopped four shots in goal.
Aaryonah Vaughn collected all four of Medaille’s goals.
