CRESSON, Pa. – After dropping a 3-1 decision to Pitt-Greensburg in the first game on Thursday, Mount Aloysius rebounded with a 6-5 victory in nine innings in the second contest.
Pitt-Greensburg’s Melanie Mienke struck out eight batters and allowed just one run in the first game. Krista Bayus went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Kayla Santucci added two knocks.
Mount Aloysius’ Tawnya Holben drove in her team’s lone run.
In the second game, Chestnut Ridge graduate Makayla Weyant drove in her high school teammate Kayla Diehl with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Holben and Hanna Minarchick each went 3-for-4. Whitney Cole added two hits. Mount Aloysius’ Madison Hilliard allowed two unearned runs over five innings to earn the victory.
Pitt-Greensburg’s Haley Liccketto went 3-for-5. Ashley Noel (double) and Madison Stonbraker added two hits.
