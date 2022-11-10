CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius women’s volleyball players Ashlee Parrish and Molly Richards were named to the 2022 all-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference teams, while Brianna Baker was recognized as Coach of the Year.
Parrish, a senior outside hitter and Northern Cambria graduate, capped her collegiate career as a member of the first team, following third-team honors in 2021. Parrish finished third in the conference with 352 total digs, while her 262 kills put her eighth among conference leaders. She led Mount Aloysius in kills, digs and points (304.5). During her career, Parrish accumulated 802 kills and 794 digs.
Richards, a freshman outside hitter, was named AMCC Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the third team. Richards tallied 350 digs and 229 digs this season.
Baker, a Windber Area High School graduate, was voted as the league’s top coach. Mount Aloysius earned its first AMCC tournament win in school history. The Mounties owned an 11-17 overall record and 4-3 conference mark to finish in third place in the AMCC, improving from 4-17 and 3-5 in the AMCC in 2021. Baker was inducted into the college’s inaugural Hall of Fame class earlier this fall.
