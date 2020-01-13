Mount Aloysius sophomore forward Carlos Palacio was named AMCC Player of the Week on Monday.
Palacio led the Mounties to two wins against D’Youville and Hilbert during the week, as part of their current three-game win streak. He averaged a double-double (24 points, 10.5 rebounds) for the week, with 24 points in each game and 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively. While recording his double-doubles, he also shot 62.5% from the field and 54.5% from deep, going 6-for-11 on the week. In Saturday’s win against Hilbert, Palacio also registered five blocks and three assists.
