CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College named Ben Guiliano as the first men’s volleyball coach. Guiliano will look to start the program, which is scheduled to play its first competition in the 2021-22 school year.
“We feel that Coach Guiliano is a home run hire,” said Mount Aloysius Athletic Director Kevin Kime. “He is a veteran coach that has tons of experience and a very successful track record when it comes to constructing a new program.”
Guiliano brings a wealth of experience with him to Cresson. Most recently, he served as the men’s volleyball coach at Keuka College in New York.
While at Keuka, Guiliano began as the women’s volleyball coach in 2011 and oversaw the beginning of the men’s program in 2013. He served as the head coach of both teams until 2016, after which he took over the men’s team full-time.
He mentored 34 total North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) all-league players between both programs. Prior to Keuka, he most recently served as the head coach for both the men’s and women’s volleyball programs, at Pfeiffer University in North Carolina.
Guiliano has made coaching stops at the NAIA, NJCAA and all three levels of the NCAA, including experience with both men’s and women’s programs. He has been part of starting three men’s volleyball programs, one NCAA Division III softball team and was instrumental in restarting the women’s volleyball program at NCAA Division I member Creighton University.
Guiliano has directed his teams to 15 conference, four regional and four district titles.
In 2012, he was inducted into the Genesee Community College Athletics Hall of Fame. He served as the coach of the men’s volleyball, women’s volleyball and softball programs at Genesee. Guiliano holds a master’s degree in physical education from State University of New York (SUNY) Brockport and a bachelor’s degree in communications media from SUNY Geneseo. He has taught college courses at many of his various stops.
Men’s volleyball will be the 16th NCAA-sponsored sport offered at Mount Aloysius. It will be the newest addition since women’s lacrosse was added in 2019-20. The program will compete in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.