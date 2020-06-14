On Thursday, Mount Aloysius College’s Katie Mirance was selected as the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s Woman of the Year award for the 2019-20 academic year. Mirance became the second straight AMCC woman of the year from Mount Aloysius, following Emily Goldyn’s selection last year. Mirance will be the conference’s nominee for NCAA woman of the year. The program honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions.
This is the third award that Mirance, a soccer player, has earned this spring, after she was named the institution’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year and AMCC Faculty Athletic Representative’s Award for 2019-20.
Mirance, a defender, played in 73 games, registering 17 goals and 10 assists over the course of her career.
During her time at Mount Aloysius, Mirance was a Mercy Presidential Scholar and named Mercy Scholar of the Year in 2020. She was also a member of the National Criminal Justice Honor Society and received the Mount Aloysius Criminology Department Award in 2020. She was named a member of the AMCC Academic All-Conference Team and was an AMCC Academic Peak Performer, as well as a member of Chi Alpha Sigma (the student-athlete honor society).
Mirance made the Dean’s List every semester on her way to graduating with a degree in criminology and minors in English and sociology, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Mirance was a peer mentor and tutor, member of the Mock Trial team, member of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS), earned the National Engaged Leader Award from the NSLS, participated in Operation Storybook at the Cambria County Prison, participated in MPOWER, and went on a mission trip to San Pedro Sula and Copan, Honduras.
She was a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was named to the AMCC Sportsmanship Team.
Mirance plans to attend the University of Delaware beginning this fall, where she received accelerated acceptance to the PhD program for sociology. Her area of study will focus on addressing the issue of sexual assault, primarily in the college environment.
Each conference nominates a selection to the NCAA. The NCAA selection committee, then identifies the top 30 – 10 from each division – and from there selects three finalists from each division. The Committee on Women’s Athletics then selects the winner from the nine finalists.
All 30 Woman of the Year honorees will be recognized, and the 2020 Woman of the Year will be announced at an awards dinner at the Westin Indianapolis on Nov. 1.
