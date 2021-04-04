ERIE – On Saturday, the Mount Aloysius men’s tennis team defeated Penn State Behrend 6-3 to finish the AMCC regular season with a 5-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament for the first time in program history.
Mount Aloysius’ No. 1 doubles partners Caleb Beidle, a Bedford graduate, and Bruce Perow won a close 8-5 match, while the No. 3 doubles team of Tanner Beck and Adam Tussey prevailed 8-4.
Beidle, Perow and Beck all picked up key victories in singles, earning their second points of the match.
The sixth point came from Richland graduate Cole Kazmierczyk, who won the No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 7-5.
