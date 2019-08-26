Mount Aloysius logo

Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. 

CRESSON – The Mount Aloysius men’s soccer team was slated to finish third in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll. The Mounties finished third last season, with a 15-4-1 overall and 7-2 AMCC record.

Penn State Behrend was picked to win the AMCC. 

The Mounties return six all-AMCC selections from last season, including first-team selections Joshua Devlin and Cameron Kemp.

Pau Aran and James Eyre (12-4 as goalkeeper) were voted to the second team. Joshua Christie and James Maddison were third-team honorees. 

Local graduates Rhett Pletcher (Rockwood), Logan Walerysiak (Conemaugh Township) and Garrett Weaver (Rockwood) are on the roster.

Mount Aloysius opens up the 2019 season at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent.

