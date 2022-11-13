ADA, Ohio – The Mount Aloysius men’s soccer team battled against No. 19/11 Ohio Northern University, but fell in heartbreaking fashion, 1-1 (4-2 in penalty kicks), in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
Mount Aloysius defender Rhett Pletcher, a Rockwood graduate, scored the lone goal for the Mounties late in the second half. Pletcher also converted his penalty-kick attempt.
Mount Aloysius goalkeeper Luke Priestley tallied seven saves on the day.
After a scoreless first half, Ohio Northern found the back of the net first at the 57:23 mark off a corner kick for a 1-0 lead.
In the 83rd minute, Pletcher tied the game off a feed from Louis Bez.
In penalty kicks, Mount Aloysius had the early advantage when Ohio Northern started with a missed attempt. However, the Mounties also missed their first try. Both teams would convert their next two kicks, making it 2-all. Ohio Northern scored in its next kick, but the Mounties missed their fourth attempt. Ohio Northern then sealed the win with a fourth make.
