ERIE, Pa. - The Mount Aloysius men's soccer team was crowned AMCC champion for the second straight season on Saturday afternoon at No.1 seed Penn State Behrend, winning 1-1, 5-4 in penalty kicks.
Mount Aloysius (10-7-2) goalkeeper Luke Priestley caused the crucial Penn State Behrend miss on the second penalty kick at the end of the game, while Luke Traynor converted the Mounties' fifth straight penalty kick to secure the title.
Louis Bez provided the goal for the Mounties, his sixth of the season. Priestley tallied seven saves.
Juan Camacho, Rockwood graduate Rhett Pletcher, Bez and Liam Craw all converted their penalty kicks to give the Mounties the victory.
Tevin Beadle recorded the assist on Bez's 22nd-minute goal.
Penn State Behrend evened the score with a goal in the 64th minute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.