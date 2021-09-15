CRESSON, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College has chosen Marcus Thomas as its next men’s basketball coach. Thomas will take over the reins of the program this upcoming season.
“We are extremely excited to welcome coach Marcus Thomas to the Mountie family,” said Athletic Director Kevin Kime. “Marcus brings with him a wealth of experience both as a head coach and also as a very successful player in the AMCC.”
“I’m fired up to be the next head men’s basketball coach at Mount Aloysius College,” said Thomas. “I’m extremely grateful to President (John) McKeegan, Athletic Director Coach Kime and the rest of the search committee for offering me the opportunity to join the Mountie family. I’m honored to be tasked with continuing the growth and development of this program and its student-athletes. We have great things to accomplish and I can’t wait to get started.”
Thomas comes to Cresson having served most recently as the head coach at Penn State Fayette, where he was hired in 2019. The team was unable to play during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first season, Thomas guided the Nittany Lions to double-digit victories. The Nittany Lions produced the highest cumulative GPA in program history.
Thomas was an assistant coach at Chatham. During the 2018-19 season, Chatham won its first Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship in men’s basketball history, earning the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Before entering the coaching ranks, Thomas made a name for himself in the AMCC as a player at Pitt-Greensburg. He was a three-year starter for the Bobcats after spending his freshman campaign at Clarion. Thomas helped propel the Bobcats in 2015-16 when the program won the AMCC Tournament and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. He tallied over 1,000 career points and was named to the AMCC third team as a senior.
Thomas replaces Will Cabrera, who resigned this summer to move closer to his family in eastern Pennsylvania.
