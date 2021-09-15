CRESSON – Frank Montecalvo has been added as an assistant coach at Mount Aloysius College.
Montecalvo comes to Cresson after a four-year playing career at Seton Hill University, where he played for coach Marc Marizzaldi. Montecalvo was a member of Seton Hill’s 2021 squad that reached the NCAA Division II College World Series. During his career, the Griffins also made the NCAA Atlantic Regional on two separate occasions.
“We are very excited to add Coach Montecalvo to the staff,” Mount Aloysius Athletic Director/baseball coach Kevin Kime said. “He’s a proven winner that comes from one of the elite Division II programs in the country and one of the top programs in the state. We are excited to see him add great things to our staff and team.”
Prior to his college career, Montecalvo attended Bishop Guilfoyle High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.