MARIETTA, Ohio – Mount Aloysius opened with three runs in the top of the first, but could not hold onto that lead as Christopher Newport tied the game by the sixth inning before scratching across a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to open the Marietta Regional of the NCAA Division III tournament with a 4-3 win.
Mount Aloysius will face Kalamazoo in an elimination-round game at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Hornets fell 8-7 to top seed Marietta in the opener.
Tyler Quade struck out seven and walked three while giving up three runs over seven innings. He was also one of three Mounties batters to pick up two hits, joining Jeremy Iellimo and Aidan Bell in that category. All three scored during Mount Aloyisus’ three-run first.
The Captains’ Brayden Hodges had three hits while Drew Caroline chased in two runs. The pair factored in the game-winning run during the 10th as Caroline singled with Hodges on second. A throwing error from second base allowed Hodges to cross the plate, giving the second-seeded Captains the victory.
