Mount Aloysius freshman Troy Emert was named to the D3Baseball.com Team of the Week, for the span of March 8-14.
Emert, a 2019 Rockwood graduate, helped the Mounties to a 3-1 start, batting .667 (4-for-6) and slugging 1.333 in a doubleheader victory at Mary Baldwin. He reached base in all five plate appearances in the opener, swiping a bag in each game. Emert also scored three runs on the day. He leads the Mounties with seven RBIs on the season.
