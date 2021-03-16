Troy Emert

Mount Aloysius' Troy Emert

 Mount Aloysius College

Mount Aloysius freshman Troy Emert was named to the D3Baseball.com Team of the Week, for the span of March 8-14.

Emert, a 2019 Rockwood graduate, helped the Mounties to a 3-1 start, batting .667 (4-for-6) and slugging 1.333 in a doubleheader victory at Mary Baldwin. He reached base in all five plate appearances in the opener, swiping a bag in each game. Emert also scored three runs on the day. He leads the Mounties with seven RBIs on the season.

