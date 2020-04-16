Mount Aloysius College earned its second straight and fourth overall Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Institutional Peak Performer Award. The Mounties placed 62.4% (118) of their student-athletes on the AMCC all-academic team, the highest percentage in the conference.
In total, 977 student-athletes across the league achieved a 3.2 cumulative GPA or higher through the fall semester to carve out a spot on the all-academic team. There were 51 local graduates who were listed.
La Roche: women’s basketball-Hailey Sheesley (Blacklick Valley); women’s bowling-Caitlin Stewart (Penn Cambria); women’s soccer-Kylie Morder (Westmont Hilltop); and softball-Carlie Dillon (Conemaugh Township) and Alexis Medva (Shade).
Mount Aloysius: baseball-Troy Emert (Rockwood), Chris Hasse (Westmont Hilltop), Blake Henry (Richland), Joe Hudak (Shanksville-Stonycreek), D.J. Olenchick (Northern Cambria), Dom Panick (Forest Hills), Andrew Pasko (Richland) and Tanner Perrone (Penn Cambria); women’s basketball-Machala Gibbons (Bishop McCort Catholic), Zoe Harding (Berlin Brothersvalley), and Lea Sammarco (Bishop Carroll Catholic); golf-Courtney Link (Bishop Carroll Catholic); women’s lacrosse-Emily Pavelko (Northern Cambria) and Courtney Vought (Somerset); men’s soccer-Rhett Pletcher (Rockwood) and Garrett Weaver (Rockwood); women’s soccer-Kara Platt (Shanksville-Stonycreek), Courtney Smith (Bishop McCort Catholic), Kristyn Smith (Penn Cambria) and Vought; softball-Kayla Diehl (Chesntut Ridge), Kaitlin Fritz (Meyersdale), Tessa Gunby (Conemaugh Valley), Mackenzie Sarka (Forest Hills), Makayla Weyant (Chestnut Ridge) and Lexi Wilt (Shanksville-Stonycreek); men’s tennis-Caleb Beidle (Bedford) and Cole Kazmierczyk (Richland); women’s tennis-Emily Abramowich (Somerset) and Payton Whysong (Chestnut Ridge); and women’s volleyball-Gibbons, Ava Myers (Bishop Carroll Catholic), Ashlee Parrish (Northern Cambria), Sydney Shaffer (Central Cambria) and Kylie Wadsworth (Forest Hills).
Penn State Altoona: baseball-Brodie Harbaugh (Chestnut Ridge); men’s basketball-Nate Gillen (Central Cambria); women’s basketball-Alivia Borlie (Bishop Carroll Catholic) and Kaley Strittmatter (Penn Cambria); women’s soccer-Kilee Snyder (Chestnut Ridge); softball-Abby Allenbaugh (Cambria Heights), Lydia Mock (Chestnut Ridge) and Casey Reese (Penn Cambria); women’s volleyball-Jenna Bauer (Central Cambria) and Lexie Dorcon (Berlin Brothersvalley),
Pitt-Bradford: women’s volleyball-Riley Anderson (Penn Cambria).
Pitt-Greensburg: women’s soccer-Alexa Fetterman (Conemaugh Township); and women’s tennis-Miranda Berkebile (Somerset).
