The Mount Aloysius College baseball team has been recognized by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, being named in receiving votes category of their preseason poll ahead of the 2023 season.
Salisbury garnered the top spot in the preseason top 40 ranking, followed by LaGrange. Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference foe Penn State Behrend was the only other conference member that was recognized by the poll, in the also receiving votes category. Mount Aloysius is scheduled to play games against No. 24 Shenandoah and No. 22 Wooster.
Mount Aloysius is coming off a banner year in 2022, as they tied a program record with 27 wins and won its first league championship. The Mounties will look to add a second championship with quite a few returners from the 2022 team. Coach Kevin Kime also won his 300th career game in 2022.
The Mounties open up their season on March 1 at Shenandoah. Their first home game is scheduled for March 21 against St. Vincent at 1 p.m.
