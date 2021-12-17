CRESSON – Three students on the Mount Aloysius College clay target team recently received accolades from the USA Clay Target League College Division.
Paige McMullen, of Ashville, was awarded first place for skeet shooting and second place for trap shooting in the league. Alicia Hall, of Seward, took home third place for skeet shooting. Kaleb Meneely, of Spring Creek, was the highest overall shooter at the West Point Skeet and Trap Shoot, hitting 97 of 100 total targets.
The Mount Aloysius College clay target team is the only college in Pennsylvania that participates in the USA Clay Target League College Division. The league consists of 13 teams from all across the country.
Mount Aloysius competes in a conference with only eight of those 13 teams. Each student shoots 50 trap and 50 skeet targets per week at the team’s weekly shoots at the Generations Skeet Club and the Patton Sportsmen’s Club.
