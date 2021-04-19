The Mount Aloysius College men’s tennis team claimed their first Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament championship in Erie on Sunday. The No. 1 seeded Mounties defeated No. 2 seed Pitt-Greensburg 5-2 for gold.
Mount Aloysius (8-0) earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Pairings will be released on May 10.
Sunday’s championship match was a rematch of the top two teams in the AMCC standings. Mount Aloysius defeated Pitt-Greensburg 5-4 in the first matchup on March 14.
In doubles, the Bobcats earned hard-fought victories at the No. 1 and 3 slots to give them a 2-1 advantage. Richland graduate Cole Kazmierczyk and Adam Snyder produced an 8-0 victory at No. 2 doubles to earn the Mounties their lone point of the early portion.
Bruce Perow and Adam Tussey scored the first two points in the singles portion, giving the Mounties a 3-2 lead. Perow won 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles, and Tussey prevailed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5 singles. The fourth Mountie point came from Snyder, who won at No. 4 singles. He produced a hard-fought win, that went to a 10-point tiebreaker for the third set. After winning the first set 6-2, Snyder lost the second set by the same score. In the third set, he won 10-4 to earn the point.
The title-clinching point came from Kazmierczyk, who won at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-1.
He was another Mountie who has stayed unbeaten on the season. The final point came with the No. 1 and 6 matches still up for grabs, but they were not needed as the Mounties won 5-2.
In Saturday’s semifinals, Mount Aloysius defeated No. 4 seed Penn State Altoona 5-2.
Mount Aloysius took an early 2-1 lead after the doubles matches. Bedford graduate Caleb Beidle and Perow won a point at No. 1 doubles, 8-2. Kazmierczyk and Snyder won the No. 2 doubles contest, 8-1.
The trio of Beidle, Kazmierczyk and Perow all won their singles matches to give Mount Aloysius the five points needed to win. Beidle won at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-4. Kazmierczyk and Perow lost a combined one game in their matches at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. Perow stayed undefeated on the season at No. 3 as he won 6-0, 6-0.
Penn State Altoona had only earned one point in singles up to that point with a win at No. 4. In tournament play, as soon as a team reaches five points, the match ends. The Mounties advanced to Sunday’s championship match, without needing the points from the No. 5 or 6 singles spots.
