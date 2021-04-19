Mount Aloysius men's tennis

Members of the Mount Aloysius men's tennis team celebrate their first Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament championship on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Erie. 

The Mount Aloysius College men’s tennis team claimed their first Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament championship in Erie on Sunday. The No. 1 seeded Mounties defeated No. 2 seed Pitt-Greensburg 5-2 for gold.

Mount Aloysius (8-0) earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Pairings will be released on May 10.

Sunday’s championship match was a rematch of the top two teams in the AMCC standings. Mount Aloysius defeated Pitt-Greensburg 5-4 in the first matchup on March 14.

In doubles, the Bobcats earned hard-fought victories at the No. 1 and 3 slots to give them a 2-1 advantage. Richland graduate Cole Kazmierczyk and Adam Snyder produced an 8-0 victory at No. 2 doubles to earn the Mounties their lone point of the early portion.

Bruce Perow and Adam Tussey scored the first two points in the singles portion, giving the Mounties a 3-2 lead. Perow won 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles, and Tussey prevailed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5 singles. The fourth Mountie point came from Snyder, who won at No. 4 singles. He produced a hard-fought win, that went to a 10-point tiebreaker for the third set. After winning the first set 6-2, Snyder lost the second set by the same score. In the third set, he won 10-4 to earn the point.

The title-clinching point came from Kazmierczyk, who won at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-1.

He was another Mountie who has stayed unbeaten on the season. The final point came with the No. 1 and 6 matches still up for grabs, but they were not needed as the Mounties won 5-2.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Mount Aloysius defeated No. 4 seed Penn State Altoona 5-2.

Mount Aloysius took an early 2-1 lead after the doubles matches. Bedford graduate Caleb Beidle and Perow won a point at No. 1 doubles, 8-2. Kazmierczyk and Snyder won the No. 2 doubles contest, 8-1.

The trio of Beidle, Kazmierczyk and Perow all won their singles matches to give Mount Aloysius the five points needed to win. Beidle won at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-4. Kazmierczyk and Perow lost a combined one game in their matches at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. Perow stayed undefeated on the season at No. 3 as he won 6-0, 6-0.

Penn State Altoona had only earned one point in singles up to that point with a win at No. 4. In tournament play, as soon as a team reaches five points, the match ends. The Mounties advanced to Sunday’s championship match, without needing the points from the No. 5 or 6 singles spots.

