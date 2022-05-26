NEW PARIS, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge freshman hurler Brittany Motter made her postseason debut count in a big way during Thursday afternoon’s District 5 Class 2A semifinal matchup against third-seeded Windber.
The right-hander struck out the first six hitters she faced and was in cruise control for most of the contest. Motter fanned 14 batters in a two-hit shutout and contributed two of her team’s nine knocks at the dish to propel the defending district champions to a 3-0 victory.
“It feels pretty good,” said Motter, who induced 35 swings and misses and threw 71 of her 91 pitches for strikes. “Everybody was sticking together as a whole team and cheering on everyone.”
Second-seeded Chestnut Ridge (13-5) advanced to face No. 1 seed Everett (20-0) – a 5-0 winner over Tussey Mountain – in Wednesday’s title game. The Lions scored a run in the first and added a pair in the third for the only offense of the game. Lexyn Corle and Isabella Giovanelli also supplied two hits each.
“Honestly, Brittany pitched really well for us,” Chestnut Ridge coach Greg Lazor said. “She stayed ahead in the count throwing strikes and made them have to hit what she wanted. She had them guessing and did a really good job.
“The defense was solid. There were no bumps in the road there. I’d like to get a few more runs across the board there, but they (Windber) played well on defense.”
Windber finished with an 11-8 record. Senior Gina Gaye scattered nine hits and stranded eight runners to keep the Ramblers within reach. Freshman Skylee Miller and senior Isabelle Byer each doubled for Windber’s lone hits.
“Chestnut Ridge is a very good team, both on the field and hitting,” Windber coach Kayla McNunn said. “Everything is smooth in the field.
“Pitching, she kind of held us. You have the basics of softball where you got to hit and field. We just couldn’t hit today.”
Motter threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 24 batters she faced.
“Their pitcher had a nice riseball,” McNunn said. “From the very first inning, our first three hitters saw that. We tried to adjust, we tried to keep our hands high and she still managed us pretty well.”
Corle doubled down the right-field line in the first inning. Maya Wingard sent a 2-1 changeup into left field for an RBI single.
Windber tried to bunt in the third to break up Motter’s rhythm, but Corle and the hurler were up to the task with fine fielding plays.
In the bottom of the third, Corle reached on a bunt single. After the next two batters were retired, Giovanelli followed with an RBI double to left-center field. Natalie Short answered with a run-scoring base hit to center field to go up 3-0.
“We seen the changeup coming,” Lazor said. “We knew she started throwing it earlier in the count, so our idea was we just wanted to lay off of it and wait for a fastball to come instead of reaching out and getting ahead of one.
“They were being a little more patient in the box and waiting for a fastball to see if they could drive one.”
After the first nine Windber batters were retired in order, Miller doubled to deep left field to end the perfect-game bid. Windber, which will need to replace seven graduating seniors, finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
“I’m very proud of this team,” McNunn said. “We battled since Day 1 in the offseason. We were working hard each and every day. Once we got to the regular season, we had a nice group of girls from freshmen up. This senior class is a big class and we got lots of shoes to fill next year.”
Motter’s mix enabled the freshman to fan the final two Windber batters in the seventh after Byer doubled to right.
“My screwball and just keeping focused on the mound, not letting things distract me,” Motter described her success. “My riseball, it usually stays level and then at the last second, it will just go up.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
