SOMERSET, Pa. – After Punxsutawney closed within two, the Chucks had the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate with two outs in the seventh, but once again failed to crack the confidence of Chestnut Ridge starter Britni Motter.
Behind nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort from the sophomore hurler, the Lions scraped together just enough offense to prevail over the Chucks 5-3 in Wednesday's District 5-9 Class 3A subregional championship game at Somerset Area High School.
“She’s so tough mentally,” Chestnut Ridge coach Greg Lazor said of Motter. “I knew she didn’t have her best stuff control-wise, but she’s an old bulldog out there. I knew she would battle through it like she always does.”
The Lions booked a date with the loser of Thursday's District 7 championship game between Avonworth and Southmoreland in the first round of the PIAA tournament slated for Monday.
Motter conceded just three runs on five hits and kept the Chucks, who racked up 11 runs on 19 hits in a semifinal victory over Somerset, at bay for the vast majority of the afternoon.
“Britni pitched really well in the second part of the game," Lazor said. “First part, she had a few walks, which is unlike her, but she fought through.”
Second-seeded Punxsutawney (10-10) strung hits together just once and left eight runners on base.
“We knew we left some opportunities on the table,” Punxsutawney coach Brad Constantino said. “To her (Motter) credit, she made some big pitches to get out of it. You look back at the end of the game and that’s part of that would’ve, should’ve, could’ve.”
Punxsutawney also committed four errors behind junior starter Ciara Toven, who was charged with the loss after surrendering five runs, one earned, on eight hits. She collected four strikeouts compared to just two walks.
The Lions posted their first run on a trio of hits that never left the infield. Jenna Mauck laid down a perfectly placed bunt single and trotted to second courtesy of a throwing error.
That was followed by back-to-back singles by Maya Wingard and Lexyn Corle that scored Mauck to make it 1-0.
Shippey’s sacrifice fly to right scored Wingard and an errant throw that got past Punxsutawney catcher Avary Powell allowed Corle to race home and push the lead to 3-0.
Leadoff hitter Laci Poole walked three times, scored twice and singled in the fifth with one out to set up Toven’s two-run blast to left-center field that put the Chucks within one at 3-2.
The Lions stole the momentum right back in their half of the fifth when Corle singled to put two on with nobody out after Wingard walked on four pitches to lead off the frame.
Shippey executed a sacrifice bunt, but a wild throw to first by Toven let both Wingard and Corle dash home to make it 5-2.
Poole walked with one out, and Toven belted a base hit to put the Chucks in business in the seventh. After a pop out, Karli Young legged out a two-out infield single to score Poole, but Motter put an end to the Chucks' late-game rally just one batter later when she got Brynn Hergert to line out to left field.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” said Lazor of his team’s upcoming matchup with a District 7 opponent. “We play the best there is and have seen a lot of really good teams all year long. We’ll be prepared for them.”
