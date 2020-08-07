Jennerstown Speedway will hold its largest late-model race of the season on Saturday when the third annual Motor Mountain Masters drops the green flag for a 150-lap feature.
“This race has continued to grow and really gets Jennerstown back on the map,” general manager Billy Hribar said. “We started with 18 drivers the first year and grew to 38 last season.”
Hribar said there were already 41 paid entries as of mid-week with eight to 10 other drivers also expressing interest.
The race will bring together drivers from New England, the south and the midwest as well as the local contingent of area competitors – including points leader Barry Awtey, of Jenners, who holds just a five-point edge over defending points champion Teddy Gibala of Coulter, Westmoreland County.
“Many of our local drivers have mixed emotions about Saturday's race,” Hribar said. “Some are very excited because most of the drivers don't do much traveling. Some are definitely intimidated, but they all understand that this is an event that is important to the speedway.”
The race is set to be broadcast by Pit Row TV.
Qualifying for the Masters race begins at 5 p.m., with preliminary heat races at 6 p.m. Jennerstown's modified drivers will also be a part of Saturday's race program with a 30-lap feature.
Defending race champion Todd Stone of Middlebury, Vermont, will not be in attendance at Saturday's race, so the Masters crown will be up for grabs.
On-track practice was held on Friday with a party at Racer's Pub that included a performance by the Katelyn Rose band.
“Despite the pandemic, we are still continuing to move forward,” Hribar said. “We are ecstatic to have support from our community. We have been here since 1927 and survived two world wars. We continue to persevere.
"This race has really turned into a big deal, and we are truly flattered by the support that we have received from the drivers from our area and the other parts of the country."
Note: Jennerstown will welcome the NASCAR Whelen Modified series for the second time this season on Aug. 22. The first appearance by race series was run without spectators and won by Justin Bonsignore of Holtsville, New York.
