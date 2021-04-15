The Johnstown Tomahawks bring some extra motivation into this weekend’s home series against the New Jersey Titans.
The ’Hawks had been almost unbeatable at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial this season prior to dropping a pair of one-goal games against the Maryland Black Bears last week.
Those were the Tomahawks’ first back-to-back losses at the War Memorial since April 6-7, 2018.
“It’s coming down to the big crunch time. Every game is obviously so important,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “Playoff battles are happening right now.
“Last weekend was a pretty good education for us understanding how tight everything is. We didn’t like the results, but we have to have a short memory.”
The East Division-leading Tomahawks (30-8-5, 65 points) will play the third-place Titans (22-16-7, 51 points) on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.).
“We have a huge weekend coming up against a team that had a big sweep on the road against Maine,” Letizia said. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
The Tomahawks won 17 consecutive home games from Oct. 17 to March 20. Letizia’s team is 19-2-2 at the War Memorial this season and is 7-2-1 overall in its past 10 games, which includes a 3-2 shootout loss and a 3-2 regulation defeat to the Black Bears last week.
The Titans beat the Tomahawks 4-2 and 4-3 in a shootout at Middletown Ice World on Feb. 26-27.
Johnstown bounced back with home victories of 8-1 and 3-2 over New Jersey on March 26-27.
Overall, the Tomahawks are 6-3-1 against the Titans this season.
“It’s a really good rivalry,” Letizia said. “They have a high-paced team. They have a lot of offense. They’re pretty creative. Their special teams are pretty good. They have a really good power play and an aggressive penalty kill.
“Their goaltender Christian Stoever is outstanding. It’s going to be quite a weekend.”
Stoever ranks 10th in the league with a 2.44 goals against average, .938 save percentage and 10-3-2 record. The Titans’ Evan Werner and Johnstown’s Jay Ahearn are tied for second in the league with eight power-play goals.
Tomahawks goaltenders Josh Graziano (second with a 1.92 GAA) and Sam Evola (2.29 GAA) are among the league leaders. Graziano is 10-3-3 with a .932 save percentage, and Evola is 15-5-2 with a .915 percentage.
Johnstown’s Ahearn (23 goals-26 assists-49 points), John Gelatt (22-23-45) and Brendan Clark (13-30-43) rank second, sixth and ninth in the NAHL, respectively, in scoring.
The ’Hawks also will receive a boost on defense with the return of Max Smolinski (1-12-13).
“Smolinski will be back after he was called up to Tri-City in the USHL last week,” Letizia said. “He went up there for two games. He played well. They won two games. He ate up a good amount of minutes.
“He’s a big part of our defensive corps, so we’re really excited to have him back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.