EBENSBURG – The Johnstown Tomahawks began their 11th North American Hockey League training camp on Monday at the North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg both peering to the future and remembering lessons of the recent past.
“Though we did a really good job of overcoming so many significant player losses during last season, we still are not happy with the way the season finished,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “From Day 1, we will establish a winning mentality. It can’t just be sometimes or waiting until Friday’s puck drop. We have to be winners 24/7 at the arena and away from it.”
The ‘Hawks went 34-20-6 last season and finished second behind the New Jersey Titans in the NAHL East Division with 74 points.
But the third-place Jamestown Rebels eliminated Johnstown with a 4-3 overtime win in the decisive fifth game of an opening round series. The Tomahawks lost two games in OT and won another in extra time during the 3-2 series loss.
It was the second year in a row that Johnstown had home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs only to lose a Game 5. Maryland knocked out the Tomahawks in 2021.
“Our ultimate goal is to bring the Robertson Cup to Johnstown, and we need to invest into the commitment that it takes,” Letizia said. “No better day than the first day of training camp to start that journey.”
The Tomahawks bring back a strong nucleus of experienced players such as forwards Johnny Ulicny (12 goals-15 assists-27 points), David Matousek (10-15-25), Cole Bianchin (6-13-19) and Ryan Vellucci (5-11-16); defensemen Frank Jenkins (12-15-27), Ethan Perrault (1-16-17), Zachary Stoner (2-6-8) and Drew Jeffers (0-5-5); and goaltenders Matt O’Donnell (19-9-6 record, 2.72 goals against average, .901 save percentage) and Dominik Wasik (15-10-1, 3.31, .890).
Also back are players who had some experience last season in forwards Alex Walker (returning from an injury), Gavin Klaassen and Zach Aben; and defenseman Zachary Hixon.
“I think there is always something special about the feel to start a new season,” Letizia said. “We are returning four forwards up front, four defensemen and both goaltenders from last season’s team.”
Two forwards, Braedon Ford and Tyler DesRochers, will begin the season in the United States Hockey League.
The Tomahawks will be without the top nine point scorers from last season.
“I think the tenders and drafted players, as well as a strong free agent crop should really challenge everyone to be at the top of their game every day of training camp,” Letizia said. “Just because there is a group of returning players does not mean there is anything set in stone nor any complacency feeling.”
The Tomahawks will open the 60-game season on Sept. 9 at Danbury, Connecticut, and play a pair of road games against the Jr. Hat Tricks.
Following four games at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, Sept. 14-17, Johnstown will travel to the Northeast Generals for games on Sept. 23 and 24.
Johnstown’s home opener will be against the Philadelphia Rebels at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. The Jamestown Rebels relocated to Philadelphia after last season.
“I think everyone understands that there is plenty of work to be done as soon as camp opened up,” Letizia said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
