Westmont Hilltop controlled the action for most of its District 6 Class A girls soccer playoff game with Moshannon Valley on Thursday night at Richland High School, but the Damsels got the lone goal to stun the Hilltoppers.
Summer Adams scored off a set play with 29:14 remaining in the second half to give Moshannon Valley (12-8) the 1-0 victory over the top-seeded Hilltoppers (12-6-1).
“It was a well-placed, hard shot,” Hilltoppers coach Curtis Lichtenfels said.
“It was a beautiful shot. The keeper had no chance of getting it.”
Sarah McClelland’s corner from the left side fell to Madison O’Donnell, who dropped it back for Adams.
“We’ve been practicing going to the corner and finding our person back the whole week,” said Adams, who blasted the ball into the top left corner past Sabrina Zimmerman. “We finally found that ball and made it happen.”
For most of the first half, Westmont was the team making things happen. Lichtenfels’ squad dominated the first half but couldn’t crack the scoreboard.
The Hilltoppers had a golden opportunity 6 inutes into the game, as a rebound off Moshannon Valley keeper Tessa Switala fell to Eliza Crans, but the senior’s shot from in front of an open net went just over the crossbar.
Wesmont Hilltop continued to pile on the pressure throughout the first 20 minutes.
“A lot of the girls started off a little timid or scared,” Damsels coach Brian Wicker said.
“They haven’t been in this situation, a few of them, this deep in the playoffs, so they were a little nervous going in.
“Our keeper was quite nervous going in, I’ll be honest about it. You could see it right out of the gate. Everybody started holding on back on defense, because they were trying to cover. Once we did that, we let them have so much possession in our half. But when we start to play our game, things change.
“We go up, get it forward and get some chances.”
The back line of Sydney Bubb, Sarah Tocimak and Janaye Shimmel thwarted a number of Westmont opportunities, and if they didn’t, Switala did.
Hilltoppers senior Alexis Nudds, who had limped off the field in the opening minutes, blasted a free kick from about 30 yards out that just went over the crossbar with 3 inutes remaining in the half.
After surviving the rough start, Moshannon Valley seemed to grow into the game in the second half.
“I think we started off a little timid,” Adams said. “We’re the fourth seed; they were the one seed. The mentality was to figure out how they were going to play and then adjust to it in the second half, and we did that.”
After Adams put her team in front, the Hilltoppers turned up the pressure again, but they could never find an equalizer.
“We controlled the game,” Lichtenfels said.
“We tried to play our game, but when you’re down the one point, you’re trying to force the ball, you get out of your game plan.”
Lichtenfels credited seniors Grace Dyer, Lauren Kozak, Greta George, Nudds and Cranswith helping the Hilltoppers double their win total from a year ago.
“I had a real good core group of five seniors that came to practice ready to play,” he said.
