HOUTZDALE – Moshannon Valley scored more points than it had all season Friday night in a 42-24 victory over United.
The Black Knights (1-6) in their previous six starts had only been able to accrue 33 points, but thanks to taking control in the trenches, the hosts were able to get their first victory of the season.
“They manhandled us up front,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “We didn’t play very well. Their offensive line beat us up on defense and their defensive line beat us on offense. It came down to the fact that they were better than us up front and in the trenches is where you win the game.”
Senior Hunter Cameron finished with 135 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns for the Lions (1-6).
“It was tough sledding out there for Cameron tonight,” Marabito said.
Sophomore Levi Knuth scored three touchdowns and Nickolas Smeal had two for Moshannon Valley.
United got off to a strong start getting the first touchdown on a 1-yard Cameron run to go up 6-0.
Quarterback Eli Clevenger left the game for a while with an ankle injury, but was able to come back in. However, the Lions offense just seemed out of rhythm after that.
“It seemed like the wheels came off after that first drive,” Marabito said.
The Black Knights reeled off 28 straight points in the second quarter for a 28-6 halftime advantage and never looked back. Knuth scored his three TDs in the second quarter on runs of 2, 17 and 89 yards and Jalen Kurten threw a 16-yard scoring strike to Jacob Bell. Michael Kephart kicked all four extra points.
Smeal’s touchdown on a 3-yard run and Kephart’s kick in the third quarter put Moshannon Valley ahead 35-6.
Cameron’s second TD came on a 21-yard run and Eli Clevenger added the conversion run to close the gap to 35-14.
Smeal added a 2-yard touchdown run and Kephart provided the kick for a 42-14 lead.
A safety, along with a Caden McCully 4-yard run and Dylan Ambrose conversion run for United set the final.
“It was just one of those nights,” Marabito said. “I can’t put my finger on it. It wasn’t the outcome that we hoped for. We were beaten in every phase of the game. But the lesson you learn is that sun will still come up tomorrow and you have to bounce back.”
United is scheduled to face Conemaugh Township, which lost 35-14 to Northern Bedford in the first round of the District 5-A playoffs, but Marabito said that will depend on his team’s injury situation.
