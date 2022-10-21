HOUTZDALE, Pa. – The Moshannon Valley Black Knights got their winning streak up to three games on senior night Friday at CNB Bank Field in Friday’s 63-30 win over Meyersdale.
Senior running back Levi Knuth had 204 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Quarterback Tanner Kephart was 7 of 10 for 133 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 102 yards and a score as the Black Knights came back from a 17-7 second-quarter deficit to the Red Raiders.
”First half we came out flat,” Moshannon Valley coach Michael Keith said. “We gave them that kickoff return and a couple of plays in the secondary. Those are things we can’t do but we responded well. We came back and scored 63 points so a win’s a win and we’ll take them.”
The Black Knights defense also picked off four Meyersdale passes among three players as the first saw Luke Yarger bring it back for a 45-yard touchdown, making it 7-3 Black Knights in the first quarter.
But a 78-yard kickoff TD by Tristin Ohler and a Daulton Sellers 2-yard run made it 17-7 visitors before Moshannon Valley made the comeback.
Knuth scored his first touchdown with 5:21 left in the second quarter on an 11-yard run to make it 17-14, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the season shortly after.
”Levi getting 1,000 yards, that’s two years in a row,” Keith said. “It’s a huge accomplishment. Not many people can say they got two years over 1,000 so congrats to him.”
Kephart then found Sam Shipley on a 27-yard TD pass to give the Black Knights its first lead of the night at 21-17 but a Sellers 93-yard TD pass to Ohler made it 23-21 after Connor Williams blocked the PAT.
With 52 seconds left in the first half, Moshannon Valley took the lead for good. Kephart threw his second TD of the game – this time to Micah Beish among Meyersdale defenders in the end zone for a 25-yard score, with Cam Collins’ PAT giving the Black Knights a 28-23 halftime lead.
Coach Keith was especially pleased with Kephart’s performance in the pass game after Mo Valley has been a run dominant team throughout the season.
”We got a little bit of the passing game going tonight,” Keith said. “That’s huge. With the running game we have, if we can continue to get our passing game elevated every week, it’s going to be fun.”
With the Black Knights getting the ball to start the second half, they made it a two-score game with a 12-yard TD run by Knuth. But the Red Raiders responded, with Sellers cashing in on a 1-yard keeper as Moshannon Valley led 35-30 with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
From there, the Black Knights dominated as they improved their record to 5-4 with a District 6 Class 1A playoff matchup on the horizon in a couple of weeks.
Knuth scored his third touchdown on a 7-yard run to make it 42-30 just six seconds into the third quarter, as Beish then picked off Lance Jones after the ball was tipped.
Six plays later, Kephart scored on a 2-yard keeper that was set up prior by a Beish 32-yard reception down to the Meyersdale 2 for a 49-30 lead.
Meyersdale ran three plays before the Black Knights got another interception, this time by Yarger again as he picked off Sellers. Knuth and Kephart did the work on four plays from midfield, as a Knuth 34-yard run that saw him run through multiple Red Raiders defenders set up 1st-and-goal at the Red Raider 10. Two plays later, Knuth cashed in for his fourth and final TD, making it 56-30 with 8:15 to play.
On the Red Raiders’ next possession, Landon Buck would pick off a Jones pass as the Black Knights would sub out its starters. But Buck would then get a TD of his own, scoring on a 41-yard run on a 4th-and-2 play with 1:42 left as Collins’ PAT set the final score at 63-30.
The win now sets up Mo Valley for its final game of the regular season next week as they’ll travel to West Branch, who fell to Bellwood-Antis 41-35 on Friday night.
“We’re going up to West Branch next week,” Keith said, with playoff implications set for the final week of the regular season. “That’s what I told them (down 17-7 tonight), I said, ‘Are you satisfied with 5-5? Because I want to be 6-4 (and win out) and going into the playoffs. So that was some motivation.”
