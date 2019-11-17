MOREHEAD, Ky. – The St. Francis women dropped a battle with Morehead State on Sunday, 65-54.
With five minutes remaining, St. Francis (1-3) cut the lead down to 52-51 after a Karson Swogger jumper. That was the closest the Red Flash got as Morehead State (1-2) answered on the other end and extended its lead back up to eight before SFU was forced to foul.
Junior Haley Thomas, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, and freshman Katie Dettwiller led the Red Flash with 12 points apiece.
Thomas added five rebounds and two assists. Lili Benzel registered season highs in points (10) and rebounds (6). Sophomore Jada Dapaa pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Ariel Kirkwood and Breuna Jackson topped Morehead State with 21 and 14 points, respectively.
