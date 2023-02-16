Two area grapplers will look to defend their District 6 tournament titles this weekend at Altoona Area High School’s Fieldhouse.
In 2022, juniors Trent Hoover from Penn Cambria and Jacob Sombronski of United earned district gold at 126 and 106 pounds, respectively. Hoover later added a Southwest Regional championship, while both qualified for the PIAA championships in Hershey.
Hoover (30-2) is the No. 1 seed at 145 in this weekend’s two-day tournament. After a 15-day break, the Panther will be back on the prowl starting on Friday.
“He has been working on the little things: positioning and finishing shots,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said of Hoover. “The hay is is the barn. We just have to eat right, sleep right and be mentally prepared. I believe he is there.”
Niebauer has seen Hoover’s performance ascending in the right direction this winter after he picked up Panther Holiday Classic and Thomas Automotive Tournament titles.
“He has been more offensive in most big matches,” Niebauer said. “When he finds his offense and is aggressive, he is tough to beat.”
Central Cambria senior Karter Quick is 22-2 and the No. 1 seed at 215. He won a title at the Panther Holiday Classic in December.
A trio of United wrestlers earned a top-three seed in their respective weight class. Sombronski, who helped United secure its first District 6 dual-meet tournament title, is the No. 2 seed with a 23-1 mark at 107 after missing the first portion of the season.
“Jacob had shoulder surgery in the offseason and did not return until early January,” United coach Josh Henning said. “Since then, he has made the most of his season. He definitely is ready to defend his District 6 title.”
United freshman Josef Garshnick is the No. 2 seed at 114 with a 32-3 mark.
“Josef is no stranger to wrestling in the postseason,” Henning said. “Last year, he was a junior high state champion. He’s had some great matches this year with returning state medalists. I expect him to go deep into the postseason.”
United sophomore Gideon Bracken is 28-4 and the No. 3 seed at 121. He advanced to Hershey in 2022.
“Gideon is the three seed and had a win over the two seed last year,” Henning said. “He has a good shot at making an appearance in the district finals this year.”
Penn Cambria also has two other wrestlers seeded in the top three of their respective weight classes. Senior Mason Raymond is 21-11 and the No. 2 seed at 215, and senior Braedan Oravecz is 13-8 and seeded third at 189.
Niebauer believes Raymond’s record is deceiving.
“Mason has 11 losses, but they are to good kids,” Niebauer said.
“He has also beat some good kids. Our schedule allows us to go out and look for losses.
“Mason understands that those losses have made him better. We expect that the experience in those bigger matches will help him deeper into the bracket.”
Oravecz is seeking an opportunity to continue his season in two weeks.
“Braedan just needs to wrestle,” Niebauer said. “He is skilled and athletic. When he doesn’t overthink things and just cuts loose, he is a very formidable opponent. If he does that, he has a great shot of qualifying for regionals.”
Forest Hills has won two straight team titles at the District 6 event.
The Rangers boast a No. 2 seed in junior 133-pounder Hunter Forcellini (21-3) and No. 3 seed in senior 145-pounder Dustin Flinn (26-8), who is a two-time district runner-up with 94 career wins. Forcellini was a 2022 district runner-up.
The top six at each weight class in Class 2A will advance to the Southwest Regional on March 3-4 in Altoona. In Class 3A, the top three advance to the Northwest Regional on Feb. 24-25 in Altoona.
The Class 2A action starts at 10 a.m. Friday. Saturday will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Class 3A tournament will start on Saturday. Finals for both Class 2A and 3A are slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.
In Class 3A, Greater Johns- town’s Ethan Beppler (145), Ken Blair (127), Bryce Gainey (152), Alijah Gibson (160), Tajon Irving (215), Jorge Morales (139), Nicolas Taranto (107), Marquan Tisinger (189), Korrie Williams (121) and Charles Yingling (285) will compete. Tisinger (12-8) is the No. 2 seed.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
