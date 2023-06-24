JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Brady Moran posted a second-round 66, good enough to be day’s second-best round, as he maintained his lead at the Johnstown City Championship at Berkeley Hills Golf Course.
Moran, at 11 under, through the first two rounds, leads Derek Hayes by three strokes and Thomas Facciani by seven. Hayes tallied a 65 on Saturday, notching the day’s low round. Facciani, who sat two shots behind Moran entering the second round, carded a 71 to lose five strokes to the lead. Moran, Hayes and Facciani are the only three golfers in the field under par entering Sunday’s final round.
Tim Smith (plus 3) and Nolan Pritts (plus 8) round out the top five with Quintin Dzaibo a shot back of Pritts.
Paul Pentz and Aaron Patalune are tied for seventh at 10 over, while Bob Griffith, Greg Heider and Jacob Blough are tied for ninth at 11 over par.
The third round is slated to start at 8:10 a.m. Sunday with the lead group of Facciani, Hayes and Moran slated to tee off at 9:20 a.m.
