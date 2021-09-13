Six baseball players representing college, high school and summer league teams that competed at Sargent’s Stadium this year have been nominated for the 2021 Point Stadium Award.
The award annually names a winner in the spring/summer, which traditionally is a baseball player, and a winner in the fall, which traditionally is a football or soccer player.
With current renovations delayed at the Point due to a COVID-19 situation that struck an out-of-state contractor producing the artificial turf, the potential to have football nominees will depend on when the work is concluded.
The six baseball monthly winners represented Pitt-Johnstown, Bishop McCort Catholic and the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League from March through August.
The nominees are:
March: Pitt-Johnstown pitcher Dylan Heid threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 win against West Liberty University in the Mountain Cats’ season opener on March 6. The right-hander tossed a complete game while striking out 13, with three walks and one hit batsman. Heid threw 93 pitches and faced only 24 batters, three over the minimum.
April: Heid nabbed the monthly honor again, this time tossing a six-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory over Slippery Rock University on April 23. Heid struck out a career-high 15 batters and had no walks while throwing 112 pitches.
May: Bishop McCort Catholic shortstop Nate Conrad went 4-for-4 with a double, a grand slam homer and five RBIs in a 17-4 victory over Penn Cambria on May 5. Conrad also scored three runs.
June: Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors pitcher Ben Visnesky pitched seven innings, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in a 3-1 JCBL victory over Martella’s Pharmacy on June 3. Visnesky threw 88 pitches, with 63 for strikes. He had 16 first-pitch strikes against 24 batters faced.
July: Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ Billy Perroz went 5-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs scored and one stolen base in a 6-3 win over O on July 19. The victory enabled PCCA to complete a first-round JCBL playoff sweep.
August: Martella’s Pharmacy’s Jared Dowey hit for the cycle in a 14-2, seven-inning win over the Brooklyn SAYO Grays in the AAABA Tournament on Aug. 3. Dowey drove in seven runs.
The Bedford Area High School graduate singled in the first inning, hit a three-run homer in the second inning, had a two-run double to left field in the third inning and smacked a two-run triple off the brick wall in center field in the fourth inning.
The overall Point Stadium Award winners will be announced at a later date.
