Cross Country
High School
Johnstown Christian School, Salisbury-Elk Lick at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Heritage Conference championships, at Mannitto Golf Club, New Alexandria, 9 a.m.
Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Rockwood at Our Town Tournament, Park Hills, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Everett, 1 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at District 7 individual sectional qualifier, Greensburg Country Club, TBA
Soccer
High School Boys
Bishop Guilfoyle at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
United at Carroll-McCort, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Carroll-McCort at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Rockwood at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop vs. Central Cambria, at United, 5 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
North Star at Cambria Heights, 6:30 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Richland at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Windber, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Portage at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at North Star, 6 p.m.
Shade at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Mountain Ridge at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Football
High School
Junior Varsity
Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Windber at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.
McCort-Carroll at Richland, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at River Valley, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.
North Star at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.
