Ava Byer

Conemaugh Township’s Ava Byer digs for a Conemaugh Valley kill attempt during a Heritage Conference match in Davidsville, PA., Tuesday, Sept.12, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Johnstown Christian School, Salisbury-Elk Lick at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Heritage Conference championships, at Mannitto Golf Club, New Alexandria, 9 a.m.

Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Rockwood at Our Town Tournament, Park Hills, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Everett, 1 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at District 7 individual sectional qualifier, Greensburg Country Club, TBA

Soccer

High School Boys

Bishop Guilfoyle at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

United at Carroll-McCort, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Carroll-McCort at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Rockwood at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop vs. Central Cambria, at United, 5 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

North Star at Cambria Heights, 6:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Richland at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Windber, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Portage at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at North Star, 6 p.m.

Shade at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Mountain Ridge at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Football

High School

Junior Varsity

Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Windber at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Richland, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at River Valley, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.

North Star at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.

