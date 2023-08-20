Golf
High School
Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Forest Hills, Northern Cambria, Portage, Westmont Hilltop at Ebensburg Country Club High School Invitational, 9 a.m.
Indiana at Ligonier Valley, 9 a.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel, North Star at Rockwood, 3 p.m.
High School Girls
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bedford at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Clearfield at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Richland, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.