Westmont Hilltop junior Olivia Berish returns a shot to Central Cambria senior Riley Baxter during a PIAA District 6-AA team championship match in Ebensburg, PA., Wednesday, Oct.12, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Golf

High School

Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Forest Hills, Northern Cambria, Portage, Westmont Hilltop at Ebensburg Country Club High School Invitational, 9 a.m.

Indiana at Ligonier Valley, 9 a.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel, North Star at Rockwood, 3 p.m.

High School Girls

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Bedford at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Clearfield at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Richland, 4 p.m.

